Team India played a 40-over per side intra-squad match on Sunday. The players were divided into two teams led by Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his limited-0vers deputy for Australia white-ball series KL Rahul. Kohli’s team was named CK Nayudu XI, while Rahul represented Ranjitsinhji XI. Also Read - India vs Australia | To Play in Test series, Rohit, Ishant Need to be on Flight in Next 3-4 Days: Ravi Shastri

Kohli’s CK Nayudu XI registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Rahul’s Ranjitsinhji XI. The updates of the match were posted on Indian Cricket Team Instagram’s stories. Several photos were posted on the Instagram handle with updates regarding the match as it also claimed that the start of the match was interrupted by a passing shower. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Steps Out in Mumbai For an Ad Shoot in Teal Green Gown, Her Pregnancy Glow is Unmissable

Rahul’s team batted first in the intra-squad match as Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal open the innings for them. Rahul, who was in sublime touch in the recently concluded IPL, continued his fine form in Australia as he scored 83 runs off just 66 balls to guide his team to a formidable total of 235 runs on the scoreboard in 40 overs. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Enjoys 'Good Conversation' About Cricket With Shubman Gill Ahead of Australia ODIs

Chasing the target, Kohli’s CK Nayudu XI sent the young pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill to open the innings. Captain Kohli played an astonishing knock of 91 runs in 58 balls to power his team to a five-wicket victory in just 35.4 overs.

The match was a tune-up to India’s upcoming limited-over series against Australia, starting from November 27 with first ODI scheduled to held in Sydney.

Later for the four-match Test series, India will play their first warm-up game against Australia A, at Drummoyne Oval from December 6-8. While, their second and final warm-up game, at the SCG from December 11-13, will be a day-nighter before the first Test commences in Adelaide from December 17.

Captain Kohli will return to India after the opening Test match at Adelaide as he has been granted paternity leave for the birth of his first child. In his absence, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the side the remaining three Test matches.