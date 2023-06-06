Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Compares FA Cup 2023 Final Experience To India Vs Pakistan Clash In Cricket World Cup

Virat Kohli Compares FA Cup 2023 Final Experience To India Vs Pakistan Clash In Cricket World Cup

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were present at the Wembley Stadium to experience the blue wave as Manchester City beat Manchester United to lift seventh FA Cup trophy.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Wembley Stadium.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli compared environment at the FA Cup 2023 final between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley on Sunday to a India versus Pakistan World Cup cricket match. Both Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, an award winning actor, were present to experience the blue wave as Manchester City claimed their seventh FA Cup trophy.

While Anushka witnessed an El Clasico live, this was the first time Kohli was watching a premier football match live from the stadium. To make their experience even better, Manchester City gifted personalized jerseys to both Virat and Anushka.

You may like to read

“I have played in different places in the world. What you get in, probably in every football game here (England), we get in the premier games in cricket like India vs Pakistan in a World Cup,” Virat told in a video shared by Manchester City.

Trending Now

Look who joined us for the #FACup final! 👀@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma were cheering us on at Wembley this weekend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bh70mEIUx0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 5, 2023

“That probably would be louder (India vs Pakistan in World Cup) but the passion that we see in the fans here is how strongly they support their team is something incredible to watch,” added the former India captain.

“I’ve been to friendly matches and training matches before but this was my first time at a premier football match. Watching Manchester City play is incredible. The passion and support from the fans is something special,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES