Virat Kohli Congratulates Smriti Mandhana & Co. On Video Call After RCB’s WPL Trophy | WATCH VIDEO

This is RCB’s first-ever T20 title across both WPL and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wished Smriti Mandhana and Co. for winning the maiden trophy for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Womens Premier League 2024. The 35-year-old wished Mandhana over a video call just after RCB’s victory.

The photo of Smriti Mandhana and Virat Kohli is going viral on social sphere, where Kohli can be seen on mobile screen having a conversation with Mandhana. Here is the picture.

VIRAT KOHLI ON VIDEO CALL AND CONGRATULATING RCB TEAM AND SMRITI MANDHANA. – This is So beautiful. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dijo8ve2ru — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 17, 2024

Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned to India from London to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli Instagram story for RCB. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dI5wiEKtk1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2024

Kohli also shared a photo on his Instagram wishing Royal Challengers Bangalore for their maiden victory.

Kohli remained away from cricketing duties to be with his wife Anushka Sharma during the final stages of her pregnancy. The cricketing world buzzed with joy as the duo welcomed their son Akaay into their lives.

The former Indian captain is now all set to join the RCB camp. It was earlier reported that he is likely to join his teammates in Bengaluru ahead of the RCB ‘Unbox’ event. The event is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on March 19.

RCB will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

