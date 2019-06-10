Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday. The southpaw brought an end to his 17-year-long career. The World Cup-winner has been instrumental in the rise of Team India in the World stage. He also bagged the Man of the Series in India’s triumphant run at the 2011 Cricket World Cup. India skipper Virat Kohli who has played alongside Yuvraj and shared the dressing room on many occasions lauded the career of Yuvraj and called him an ‘absolute champion’. “Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion,” read Kohli’s post.

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

In his farewell speech, he also shared his post-retirement plan of helping cancer patients and spreading awareness about the disease. He shared some memories from the ICC World Cup 2011 which India won, riding on his stupendous performance throughout the tournament.

Her mother also featured in the video with the cricketer where he talked about his only grief in life. “I have asked my mother many times to come and see me play live in the stadium, but she would never do so,” said Yuvraj. Her mother was seen citing the reason of superstition for not seeing her son. “Everytime I watched him bat he would get out, so I stopped watching him,” said her mother. They also talked about the player’s cancer days and how his family supported him during the tough times.