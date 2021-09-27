Dubai: Virat Kohli once again proved that he is the king of hearts on Sunday when he consoled young Ishan Kishan who was dejected after Mumbai Indians lost in Dubai. Kishan looked down and heartbroken after the match and that is when Kohli – who himself is going through a torrid time – looked to be consoling the youngster with an arm around his shoulder. The gesture of the RCB captain is bound to motivate the young dasher.Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Bromance Wins Twitterverse During RCB vs MI in Dubai | SEE PICS

Audio of what Virat Kohli said to Ishan Kishan on his bad phase. #IPL pic.twitter.com/FhHZ842S19 — baqi (@baqicricketer) September 27, 2021

Kishan has not got among the runs in the UAE leg and he would certainly like to change that in the upcoming games. Against RCB, he scored nine off 12 balls.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hailed Kishan as a ‘talented’ player and revealed that the MI team wants to back his natural talent and that is why he comes in ahead of Suryakumar Yadav.

“He’s a talented player (Ishan Kishan). He’s had a terrific IPL last year. We want to back his natural game which is why he came up the order above Surya. Don’t want to put too much pressure on the guy. Relatively young, making his way in international cricket,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell justified his million-dollar contract with an all-round performance before Harshal Patel took a hat-trick to ensure a thumping 54-run victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore over Mumbai Indians.

Maxwell (56 off 37 balls and 2/23) produced one of his better efforts in the IPL while Harshal (4/17 in 3.1 overs), the current Purple Cap holder removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries to defend a target of 165 without breaking much sweat.