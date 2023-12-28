Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli CONVINCES Rohit Sharma to Take DRS to Dismiss Kyle Verrennye During IND vs SA Boxing Day Test – WATCH

Virat Kohli CONVINCES Rohit Sharma to Take DRS to Dismiss Kyle Verrennye During IND vs SA Boxing Day Test – WATCH

SA vs Ind: Rohit obliged and went for the DRS, which showed that the batter had got an edge on that. India got the wicket.

Published: December 28, 2023 8:02 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma captain, Rohit Sharma ipl, Ind vs SA, India vs South Africa, Centurion, Cricket News, DRS, Ind vs SA updates, Ind vs SA streaming, Ind vs SA squads
Kohli Persuades Rohit (Image: X Screengrab)

Centurion: Late in the day on Wednesday, when India were striving for a wicket, it came, but for that to happen, Virat Kohli had to convince captain Rohit Sharma. Kyle Verrennye had cut a ball outside the off-stump off Prasidh Krishna. Verrennye did not get it out of the middle and it went to the keeper. There was an appeal but the umpire did not raise his finger. That is when Virat Kohli, who was at slip, seemed convinced about it and hence asked captain Rohit Sharma to take the DRS. Rohit obliged and went for the DRS, which showed that the batter had got an edge on that. India got the wicket. Here is the clip of how Kohli convinced Rohit.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.