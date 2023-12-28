Home

Sports

Virat Kohli CONVINCES Rohit Sharma to Take DRS to Dismiss Kyle Verrennye During IND vs SA Boxing Day Test – WATCH

Virat Kohli CONVINCES Rohit Sharma to Take DRS to Dismiss Kyle Verrennye During IND vs SA Boxing Day Test – WATCH

SA vs Ind: Rohit obliged and went for the DRS, which showed that the batter had got an edge on that. India got the wicket.

Kohli Persuades Rohit (Image: X Screengrab)

Centurion: Late in the day on Wednesday, when India were striving for a wicket, it came, but for that to happen, Virat Kohli had to convince captain Rohit Sharma. Kyle Verrennye had cut a ball outside the off-stump off Prasidh Krishna. Verrennye did not get it out of the middle and it went to the keeper. There was an appeal but the umpire did not raise his finger. That is when Virat Kohli, who was at slip, seemed convinced about it and hence asked captain Rohit Sharma to take the DRS. Rohit obliged and went for the DRS, which showed that the batter had got an edge on that. India got the wicket. Here is the clip of how Kohli convinced Rohit.

Trending Now

Once a leader, always a leader pic.twitter.com/5KaKqIPdkx — cricket videos (@RizwanStum60450) December 27, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.