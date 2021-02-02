India captain Virat Kohli – who is set to make a comeback – would be on the verge of a world record in the first Test at Chennai against England. It is a Test captaincy record that is on his radar. Kohli has 41 Test centuries as captain and is joint-highest with former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. At Chennai, if he manages a three-figure score, Kohli would be the owner of another world record. Also Read - QAL vs MA Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match 16: Captain Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 5:30 PM IST February 2 Tuesday

Third in the prestigious list is former South African skipper Graeme Smith. The former opener has 33 Test centuries to his name as captain. He is followed by a modern-day genius, Steve Smith. The former Australian skipper has 20 centuries in 93 Tests as a skipper.

Michael Clarke and Brian Lara are at the No 5 spot with 19 centuries apiece as skipper.

Meanwhile, Kohli – who missed out the last three Tests against Australia – was on paternity leave granted by the BCCI to attend the birth of his first child. Fans would be excited to see Kohli after becoming a father. The side would hope Kohli hits good form as that would help the hosts dominate against a formidable English side.

The four-match Test series starts on February 5 with the first game set to take place at Chepauk in Chennai. This is going to be the first international series being played in India since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

The visitors cannot be taken lightly as they are coming into the Test series on the back of a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka in similar conditions.

It would be interesting to see who all find a place in the playing eleven for the first Test as there will be a few Indian players returning to the side like Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.