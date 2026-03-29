Home

Sports

Virat Kohli creates history against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 opener, becomes first...

Virat Kohli creates history against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 opener, becomes first…

Virat Kohli creates history against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Virat Kohli creates history in IPL 2026

The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets.

Virat Kohli’s match-winning knock

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, is known for his brilliant batting performance. However, Virat smashed a great innings against SRH as he scored 69 runs off 38 balls, including five fours and five sixes and helped his side to win the match by six wickets.

Virat Kohli creates history against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026

With this match, star player Virat Kohli also created history by becoming the first player to feature in all 19 seasons of the IPL, having represented only one franchise throughout his career.

Tribute before the match

Before the match, players and officials kept a one-minute silence for the 11 fans who died in last year’s stampede. The incident happened in June 2025 near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium when people had gathered to celebrate RCB’s first IPL title.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What happened last year

A very large crowd came for the celebration, and things went out of control at the gates. Because of the rush and poor handling, a stampede happened. Sadly, 11 people died and more than 50 were injured.

Opening ceremony cancelled

To show respect, the BCCI cancelled the IPL 2026 opening ceremony.

Seats kept empty in memory

In memory of the victims, 11 seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium have been kept empty and will remain so in all future matches.

Special tribute at the stadium

A special plaque was unveiled near the stadium’s entrance on the opening day by the state’s Home Minister and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad to honour the victims.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players’ gesture

RCB players also paid tribute by wearing jerseys with the number 11 during their pre-match warm-ups, remembering the lives lost in the tragedy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) April 5

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to play their second match of the tournament against one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5th at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.