New Delhi: Virat Kohli brought up his 71st century against Afghanistan in the Super Four encounter in Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday that helped India to post a massive total of 212 for 2 at the end of their innings.

Just as Kohli ended his century drought that came after 1020 days and 83 innings, he dedicated it to his wife Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika Kohli.

"I dedicate this hundred to my wife & my daughter," said Kohli during the mid-innings break in an interview with Star Sports.

Kohli was going through a lean patch in his career, having failed to capitalise on the starts that he was getting consistently and had come under fire for failing to live up to the standards that he had once set for himself.

However, this will bring a huge sigh of relief to all his fans including the Indian team management ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India have already been knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022, having lost both their earlier matches in the Super Four stage against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.