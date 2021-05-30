Team India captain Virat Kohli defines his bonds with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The dynamic duo shares great camaraderie both on and off the field. They have always praised each other on public platforms. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Interrupts Husband Virat Kohli's Ask Me Session With Fans To Check Where Her Headphones Are

Fans asked several interesting questions to Kohli regarding MS Dhoni and the Indian cricket team.

A fan asked: "Two Words that define your bond with captain cool??"

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is often referred to as ‘Captain Cool’ by the fans. Kohli described the bond and said “Trust, Respect.”

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last year but he continues to play in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. In the COVID-hit IPL 2021, Dhoni’s CSK were at the top of the table when the tournament got suspended indefinitely.

Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram with over 122 million followers. He is also the only Indian to breach the 100 million on the social media platform.

Another fan asked: “One secret about Indian cricket team which you can share.”

Kohli will soon travel to England with Team India for the final of the World Test Championships against New Zealand and later they will also play a five-match Test series against the hosts.

India finished at the top on the points table of the WTC group stage. The last time when Kohli went to England for the Test series, he emerged as the leading-run scorer against England.