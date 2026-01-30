Home

Sports

Virat Kohli DELETES Instagram account? Fans go into a frenzy, flood social media with shocking reactions

Virat Kohli DELETES Instagram account? Fans go into a frenzy, flood social media with shocking reactions

Former India captain Virat Kohli’s Instagram page suddenly appeared to have vanished on Thursday midnight. When opened, the page shows “profile isn't available”, leaving fans confused and shocked about whether he himself deleted his Insta account or was it suspended.

Virat Kohli DELETES Instagram, sends fans into a frenzy

Virat Kohli Deleted His Instagram Account? Cricket fans are in shock as former India captain Virat Kohli’s Instagram account suddenly appeared to have vanished on Thursday midnight. Kohli has more than 270 million Insta followers, making him one of the world’s most followed athletes. He consistently ranks among the top 10 most influential personalities on the social media platform. The former Indian captain’s posts revolve around cricket, fitness and lifestyle, generating a high engagement rate, attracting millions of cricket fans.

Has Virat Kohli Deactivated His Instagram Account?

It is to be noted that no official announcement or explanation has come from the former Indian captain or his management so far. It remains unclear whether he deactivated his account or if it is a glitch from Instagram.

As we check Virat’s social media activity, the cricketer has reduced his posting frequency in recent years. His posts have been restricted to some personal updates and limited promotional content. This shows that the cricketer is focusing on privacy and family time.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, Kohli has not made any official announcement regarding his Instagram account.

This development has left fans confused whether Kohli deleted his Instagram profile or was it suspended. The fans have flooded social media platforms, asking questions related to his Instagram profile.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Obliged Fan With A Selfie

Kohli and his better half Anushka Sharma posed for an adorable selfie with a fan. In the post the power couple can be seen casually dressed during a day out. The selfie went viral on the internet like wildfire. Kohli and Anushka relocated to London after the birth Akaay, in February last year.

Virat and Anushka prefer to stay away from public eye, but occasional pics and videos of them taking selfies with fans still make their way on the internet.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with a fan in London. pic.twitter.com/C2CUWoXfZj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 27, 2026

The selfie with a fan came up on January 26, just two days after pics of Anushka and the Indian cricketer performing a puja at their London home went viral on the internet. In the pics the Bollywood actress can be seen wearing white cardigan and an orange skirt, while Virat donned a white kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@wrogn.virat)

Virat Kohli’s Recent Performance

Series / Match Performance Notes ODI Series vs New Zealand India lost 1-2 Kohli’s standout contributions despite team loss 1st ODI 93 off 91 balls Player of the Match 2nd ODI 23 runs Solid contribution 3rd ODI 124 off 108 balls 54th ODI century; anchored India’s chase ICC ODI Ranking Briefly reclaimed No. 1 spot After strong knocks in early 2026 Overall Attributes Consistency, composure under pressure, ability to dominate attacks Continues to build on strong 2025 performance

Virat Kohli Deleted His Instagram Account? Fans Flood Social Media With Shocking Reactions

Fans, while trying to access Kohli’s Instagram account, noticed the change. Users who are trying to reach the cricketer’s profile now see “This page isn’t available” or “The link may be broken or the page may have been removed.”

Virat Kohli deactivated his Instagram account.

Instagram se bhi retirement le liya pic.twitter.com/dWCb0f1vrl — Butterfly (@kya_butterfly_h) January 29, 2026

Virat Kohli deactivated his Insta account. Why suddenly? pic.twitter.com/mNLajDqURV — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) January 29, 2026

Comments under the official handle of Instagram after Virat kohli deactivated his account. pic.twitter.com/u99E0ocKuC — P (@AreRohitBhai) January 29, 2026

Virat Kohli’s brother Vikash Kohli has also deactivated his Instagram account. What the hell is happening??? https://t.co/vcISBGaDb6 pic.twitter.com/mzepEcQnos — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) January 29, 2026

Some Fans Link It To Arijit Singh Retirement, Nihilist Penguin Trend

Virat Kohli deactivated his Instagram account?? Wo bhi Arijit Singh ke retirement ke baad?? pic.twitter.com/GU6pRjLo2M — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) January 29, 2026

Virat Kohli after deactivating his Instagram account: pic.twitter.com/SiSJqp0atU — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) January 29, 2026

Virat Kohli deactivated his Instagram, Break from social media or the biggest brand launch loading? Because when King goes silent, something big is brewing. — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) January 29, 2026

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.