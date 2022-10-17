Brisbane: Virat Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The ex-India captain lays a lot of emphasis on his fitness and prides himself on it. During India’s warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane on Monday, Kohli gave fans a glimpse of his athletic body. He not only affected a brilliant one-handed diving runout, but he also took a screamer in the final over in the deep long-on boundary. The important part about the catch was the fact that he kept his balance after holding on to the ball. His judgment of the ropes was spot on and that made the catch possible. The catch in the final over meant Pat Cummins had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.Also Read - LIVE England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Haider Ali Departs; Ben Stokes Gets Breakthrough

Here is the video of the catch:

Shami 🔥🔥 But Main Reason 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/iavXXF3CHe — Laksh Sharma (@im_laksh_18) October 17, 2022

Mohammed Shami's Gundagardi Bowling: Twitter Hails India Pacer's 4-Wicket Over vs Australia In T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Game

“I thought we batted well, towards the end we could have added 10-15 runs more. We always want a set batter to stay till the end, SKY did it, overall a great batting effort with nice bounce, was a pitch where you can trust your shots. You got to be smart with batting on grounds like these. You can’t forget to push the balls into the gaps, scoring 8-9 runs in an over can be quite an effective plan. It was a great practice game for us,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation after India edged Australia by six runs.

India would now take on New Zealand on Wednesday before the game against Pakistan.