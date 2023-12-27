Home

Virat Kohli Does A Stuart Broad During IND Vs SA 1st Test Match In Centurion – WATCH VIDEO

At the end of Day 2 of the first Test, South Africa are 11 runs ahead of India's 245 in the first innings

Virat Kohli interchanges the bails in between overs against South Africa in the first Test.

Centurion: Virat Kohli did a Stuart Broad in the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday as the visitors got two wickets soon after the former captain changed the bails. The incident took place in between the 27th and 28th over. Soon after Dean Elgar hit the last ball of the 27th over bowled by Mohammed Siraj for a four, Kohli, during the change of ends, quickly went to the stumps and inter-changed the place of bails.

The next over, Jasprit Bumrah got the wicket of Tony de Zorzi, edged and caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at slips. The same former England pacer had done in the fifth Ashes Test against Australia earlier this year at the Kia Oval on Day 2 to get Marnus Labuschagne out the next ball.

‘Bail’ wizardry ft. our very own KING! 😆😁 Tune-in to Day 2 of the #SAvIND 1st Test

LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/MYUeJ2WGTO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Dean Elgar remained unbeaten on 140 to propel South Africa to 256/5 in reply to India’s 245 all out in the first innings before bad light brought early stumps on second day’s proceedings. Elgar, who is to retire from international cricket after this series, made batting look easy on a spongy SuperSport Park pitch after the early dismissal of Aiden Markram (5).

Elgar shared two crucial partnerships — first a 93-run stand with Tony de Zorzi (28), for the second wicket and then 131 runs for the fourth wicket with debutant David Bedingham (56) — to hand South Africa a slight upper hand.

It was Elgar’s 14th Test century and only second against India. He has so far struck 23 fours during his unbeaten 211-ball knock as South Africa lead India by 11 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) and Mohammed Siraj (2/63) picked up two wickets apiece.

