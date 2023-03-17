Home

Virat Kohli Does Iconic ‘Naatu-Naatu’ Dance Step During Ind-Aus 1st ODI After RRR’s Oscar Triumph | WATCH VIRAL Video

Ind vs Aus: Kohli was spotted doing the iconic 'Naatu-Naatu' dance step while standing at first slip after the film 'RRR' won the Oscars.

Watch: Virat Kohli Does 'Naatu Naatu' Dance Step In Slips As RRR Fever Catches On

Mumbai: It is no secret that former India captain Virat Kohli loves to do the bhangra. Time and again, he has been seen shaking a leg during a game – be it an international tie or the IPL. Recently, during the opening ODI versus Australia at the Wankhede stadium on Friday, Kohli was spotted doing the iconic ‘Naatu-Naatu’ dance step while standing at first slip after the film ‘RRR’ won the Oscars. It was impressive to see the former India captain doing the steps well.

Here is the clip from the opening ODI that is now going viral on social space:

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the first game of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

Skipper Hardik Pandya said dew could be a factor later in the day. He said India has done well batting first so far and it was time to challenge his team by chasing a target.

India included two spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja while Shubman Gill will open with Ishan Kishan.

Australia captain Steve Smith said he would have opted to bat first considering the heat. He informed that Alex Carey is sick and has gone back to the team hotel, making way for Josh Inglis in the playing XI.

David Warner was left out as he is not 100 percent fit. Mitchell Marsh will open the innings in his place.

Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (capt), M Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

