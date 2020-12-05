VVS Laxman backed Virat Kohli to continue as the captain of the Indian cricket team in limited-overs cricket. There has been a debate going around regarding Kohli to replace with Rohit Sharma as captain in white-ball cricket. Recently, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title in 2020 season while Kohli once again failed to win his first. Also Read - IND vs AUS | Concussion Replacements are a Strange Thing: Skipper Virat Kohli After Chahal's Match-Winning Spell

Laxman said though Rohit has all the qualities to be a successful captain, but he doesn't see any requirement to make a change as Kohli is currently doing a fantastic job.

"No doubt he is a wonderful captain. Whenever he led in Virat's absence he has been successful. Leading a franchise to five titles is not easy. The way he has built the team (Mumbai Indians) and handles tough situations has been superb. He has all the qualities to be a successful captain for India but you don't have to necessarily look for a change. Virat has had phenomenal success and is doing a fantastic job. I don't see any requirement to make a change." said Laxman at the virtual launch of 'The Hitman: The Rohit Sharma Story', written by Vijay Lokapally and G. Krishnan.

Laxman also said that a batsman of Rohit’s calibre should have been a regular in the Indian Test team and that his career reminds of his own.

“His career reminded me of my career, asked to shift in the batting order. Not easy to open against quality fast overs without having opened earlier. He can put pressure on the bowlers once he gets his eye in,” he said.

The veteran India batsman recalled Rohit’s initial days of cricketing day where he used to struggle against the spinners, but he improved himself in just a year.

“But he has been bogged by injuries. He is talented enough to succeed as a Test match player. The first time I saw him was in 2005 in the KSCA tournament. He had lot of time against the fast bowlers, but struggling against the spinners. A year later I saw him so improved and he was clearing the boundary with such ease at No 6, change the momentum of the game. I knew he had the ability to do something special. We struggle to get a double hundred in Test cricket and he has done it three times in One Day cricket.”

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who was also part of the book launch, said Rohit would be ready to take over the reins when the time comes.

“[He was] extremely confident when we gave him the captaincy offer at Mumbai Indians. It came naturally to him. He is ready for the challenge. Good we are discussing that we have the option of a second guy. We are lucky we have Rohit who has been successful [in the IPL]. When the time comes and the need I am sure he will be ready,” said Kumble, who has been a part of the Mumbai Indians’ coaching staff.