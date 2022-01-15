Cape Town: India captain Virat Kohli reckons that the Indian fast bowlers are the best in the world and they have proved that over the years by being so successful anywhere in the world and to compare them with the South African fast bowlers is not fair as their strength lies somewhere else and there are different ways of picking up wickets.Also Read - India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Puts Onus On Selectors About Future Of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara

"I think the two times South Africa chased the scores down, they batted really well and applied themselves. We have different strengths, so to compare their bowlers' to ours' will not be correct because the kind of help we get on all pitches across the world, I don't think any bowling attack is able to do that at the current moment. Precisely, why we have been so successful anywhere in the world. Our strengths are different and we bowled at different areas as there are many different ways to pick up wickets," said Kohli in the post-match press conference.

However, Kohli did concede the fact that India's batting was below par and the South African exploited the conditions better than his team.

“It’s important to focus on your strengths as a team. Appreciate the opposition who did well and exploited the conditions with pace and bounce. They know the pitches so well as they have grown up in these conditions and which areas to bowl at and consistently hit them. You have to give credit for that and at the same time, you speak to your strengths and understand that they have got you results in the past, that should hold you in good stead moving forward,” added Kohli.

India started off really well in the first session but failed to get the edge as the South African batters kept playing and missing the ball.

“That’s part of sport. I mean, I can’t sit here and say this or that has happened. The reality of the situation is that we have lost 2-1, those balls did not take the edge and come to the slip cordon,” feels the India captain.

“Ifs and buts don’t have a place in sport because it is such an amazing thing to be a part of where you are playing one moment at a time and when the moment passes away, there is no point thinking about it because there are more and more moments that follow. You have to make sure that you stay present in those moments and capitalise on them individually,” he further added.

“We can just think about the mistakes we made and try to correct them. I am not going to think over things that could have gone our way. If they had to go our way, they could have gone our way already. I don’t think there’s any point focusing on those anymore,” concluded Kohli.