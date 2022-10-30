Perth: Defending a low 135 against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India needed wickets early and Arshdeep Singh did just that. Arshdeep picked up a couple of early wickets to peg back the Proteans. Following that, David Miller and Aiden Markram steadied the ship and put SA in front. India got their chances but they let it go. Virat Kohli dropped Aiden Markram in the square boundary – near the cow-corner, while Rohit Sharma missed a run-out from close distance. The moments could have changed the course of the game had it gone in India’s favour.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa BUZZ: Rishabh Pant Replaces Dinesh Karthik MID-GAME

I just can’t believe what I saw@imVkohli dropping an easy catch & @ImRo45 missed easy run out They are our best cricket players in the World 🌎#INDvsSA #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2022 — Syed Aftab Hussain 🇮🇳 (@sajhm13) October 30, 2022

What does Virat Kohli never leave in India and Rohit Sharma doesn’t misfield, but Virat Kohli’s catch is a misfield by Rohit Sharma, so don’t expect anything from India 😂😂😂😂 — 🇮🇳 Waris Khan واريس خان 🇪🇭🇦🇪 (@varishkhan99) October 30, 2022

Earlier in the day, Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls to help India post a decent 133/9 against South Africa in the Group 2 match of Super 12s in the Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium.

On a pacy, bouncy pitch, where many batters were made to look ordinary as pacer Lungi Ngidi blew away the Indian top-order with hard lengths and extra bounce to pick 4/29 while Wayne Parnell took 3/15 in a superb Proteas bowling show, Suryakumar fought hard, hitting six fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 170 to bring up his 11th T20I fifty.

Brief Scores: India 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15) against South Africa.