Virat Kohli Effect: How Star Batter’s Pep Talk Fired Kanika Anuja En Route RCB’s Maiden WPL Win

RCB registered their maiden WPL win against UP Warriorz on Wednesday, after Virat Kohli motivated the players in a brief chat.

RCB's Kanika Ahuja in action against UP Warriorz in WPL. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s pep talk did the trick for Kanika Ahuja as the all-rounder blasted a 30-ball 46 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) register their maiden win in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday.

Riding on the youngster’s knock, RCB chased down a tricky 136 to secure a five-wicket win against UP Warriorz to ensure their first win in six matches. “Virat sir told us there is nothing about pressure here, it is all about the pleasure,” Ahuja said.

“He told us to not put ourselves in pressure when we are out there in the middle. He said it is a matter of pleasure that we are getting to play here, not everyone gets the similar opportunity,” added Ahuja, who idolises another Indian star Suryakumar Yadav.

Kohli. who completed 15 years at RCB, is a part of the Indian setup that will take on Australia in the three-match ODI series starting this week. However, the former India skipper chose to skip the optional training session and met the RCB women in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli’s pep talk to the RCB Women’s Team King came. He spoke. He inspired. He’d be proud watching the girls play the way they did last night. Watch @imVkohli‘s pre-match chat in the team room on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/fz1rxZnID2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2023

RCB had disastrous start in the inaugural WPL losing their first five matches.

Kohli had also served as RCB captain and saw many ups and downs. Under his leadership, RCB finished at the bottom in the 2017 and 2019 seasons of IPL. “I’ve been playing IPL for 15 years. And I haven’t won it yet. But that doesn’t stop me from being excited every year.

“That’s all I can do. That’s the effort I can put into every game and every tournament that I play,” Kohli told the players. “If we win, great. If we don’t, then I am not going to go to my grave thinking that if only I had won an IPL, I would be a happy man.

“It doesn’t happen like that. So always think about the opportunity that you have rather than how bad it is right now. There is always a flip side to it, and it could always be worse than this. And the fact that we haven’t won the IPL, but I still feel that we have the best fans in the world.

“Only because we were always committed to every game that we played for RCB. That has been the most special thing for our fans. There’s no guarantee of giving you a cup every year, but there’s a guarantee of giving your 110% every year, and that’s all you can strive to do.”

