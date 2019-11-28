India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his lady love Anushka Sharma are what every couple should aspire to be like. The couple seems to be enjoying some quality time together away from work and have made us gush with their ever-so-romantic posts on social media.

From chilling at the beach to celebrating their wedding anniversary to Karva Chauth – Virushka hasn’t missed a single opportunity to post pictures on their respective accounts.

After returning from Bhutan, on Thursday, Kohli shared his latest picture with his better half, where the two caught up on a movie. Virat and Anushka were at the movies and posted a cute picture of the two of them. “About last night. At the movies with this hottie,” read the caption.

In the past, Anushka had also shared a picture of her and Virat enjoying Movie Night. Not too long ago, Anushka was in news for breaking her silence over comments from former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer. Anushka took to Instagram and posted a long message which indirectly addressed all the bickering, trolling she has been subjected to in the past.