Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers came up with the perfect caption after India skipper Virat Kohli posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday. In the picture, Kohli – who has not been playing cricket since March – is enjoying the Mumbai rains by reading a book. Also Read - 'Ben Stokes Would Lead From The Front Like Virat Kohli': Joe Root Backs England All-rounder For Captaincy Role in Windies Series

“Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn’t be a better time to start reading something,” Kohli wrote in the caption. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri Pay Tribute to Indian Soldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Clash With China

Kohli’s good friend and someone he has had many memorable partnerships with De Villiers commented on the post and called him “sophisticated”.

Not long ago, the RCB duo announced the auction of their memorabilia from the match against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League. The duo decided to auction the key items from the match where both scored a century each to steer the side to tournament’s second-highest team-total ever.

In that match in 2016, de Villiers smashed a breathtaking unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries to guide RCB to a 144-run win over Gujarat Lions. RCB had posted 248/4.

Both the cricketers were slated to play the IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.