Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Enters ICC World Cup 2023 In New Avatar, Says ‘Those…Are A Thing Of The Past’

Virat Kohli Enters ICC World Cup 2023 In New Avatar, Says ‘Those…Are A Thing Of The Past’

Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form in ODIs in 2023 having scored 612 runs in 16 games including three hundreds.

Virat Kohli arrives at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport ahead of World Cup 2023 warm-up match against England. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s aggressive celebrations are ‘a thing of past’, the former India captain opined as the Men in Blue begin their quest for the third world title. India start their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign on Saturday with a warm-up fixture against England in Guwahati. They play the Netherlands in the second practice game before facing Australia in their campaign opener on October 8 in Chennai.

Trending Now

One of the best batters of all time, Kohli enjoyed a tremendous run till 2019 before his form slumped. From 2019 to 2022, Kohli’s bat didn’t yield a century. The stylish right-hander returned to form in 2022 Asia Cup with his maiden T20I century which was also his 71st overall in international cricket. Since then, Kohli didn’t look back as he increased his tally to 77.

You may like to read

“The last two and a half years have taught me a lot. Those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. I have had many suggestions, lots of advice has come my way; people were telling me I was doing this wrong, that wrong,” Kohli told ICC.

One of the most decorated batters in world cricket, Kohli is just two shy of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s (49) record for most ODI hundreds in history. Notably, this edition will be Kohli’s fourth in the mega showpiece starting from 2011.

“I picked out all the videos from the best time I had, same initial movement, same approach towards the ball and it was just what was happening inside my head, I wasn’t able to explain it to anyone,” added Kohli.

While Kohli remains the biggest crowd-puller, he goes into the ICC World Cup 2023 on the back of tremendous form. In 16 ODIs this year, Kohli has scored 612 runs including three hundreds, the latest of which came against Pakistan in the Asia Cup earlier this month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES