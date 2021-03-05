Team India captain Virat Kohli’s rough patch with the bat continues as he departed for a duck in the first innings of the fourth Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. Kohli became the victim of Ben Stokes sharp bouncer as he edged the ball to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. Also Read - India vs England, Live Score, 4th Test at Motera, Day 2: Virat Kohli Dismissed For a Duck; India Struggling

With the duck, Kohli registered his name in some unwanted record books as he joined Sourav Ganguly on the top of the list in most ducks as Indian captain in international cricket – 13. Meanwhile, Kohli also matched MS Dhoni's tally of most ducks as an Indian captain in Test cricket – 8.

This is also the second time when Kohli departed for a duck twice in the series as he was also missed for 0 during the second Test as Moeen Ali castled him on that occasion with a peach of a delivery. Earlier during the 2014 Test series against England, Liam Plunkett and James Anderson removed Kohli for ducks.'

The embarrassing records didn’t stop here as Kohli also registered join-most ducks by an Indian in the ongoing World Test Championship alongside Jasprit Bumrah – 4.

Stokes also dismissed Kohli twice in the ongoing series as early he bowled the Indian captain in the second innings of an opening Test match. This is the fifth time when Stokes got the better of Kohli, which is a personal favorite as second on the list are Michael Clarke, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Cheteshwar Pujara with four dismissals.

Meanwhile, during the opening day of the fourth Test Kohli engaged in a war of words with Stokes. The incident took place in the first session when Stokes said something to young India pacer Mohammed Siraj after he bowled a bouncer to him.

On the last ball of the 13th over, Siraj shocked Stokes with a nasty bouncer. However, the Indian pacer reacted much to Stokes’ comments but the Indian captain jumped in the rescue of his player. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma had to intervene in the middle of it.