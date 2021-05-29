Team India skipper Virat Kohli revealed the meaning of his daughter Vamika’s name on Saturday. Kohli, who was blessed with a baby girl earlier this year named his daughter – Vamika. The Indian captain also took maternity leave for the birth of his first child and leave the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the first Test to be with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Also Read - Eng vs Ind: England At Home Will Beat India, Says Michael Vaughan

Virat Kohli held a Question and Answer session on Instagram on Saturday as several fans asked him some interesting questions.

A fan asked: What is the meaning of Vamika, How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please."

To which the Indian cricket team skipper explained: “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have decided as a couple not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Kohli and Anushka are yet to post any picture of Vamika which is showing her face.

Meanwhile, after the birth of his child, Kohli was accompanied by Anushka and their daughter Vamika during the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Kohli will soon travel to England with Team India for the final of the World Test Championships against New Zealand and later they will also play a five-match Test series against the hosts.

India finished at the top on the points table of the WTC group stage. The last time when Kohli went to England for the Test series, he emerged as the leading-run scorer against England. However, in recent times, the Indian captain has failed to hit a century in international cricket.

The 32-year-old consistently scored 50-plus scores but his last international ton came in 2019.