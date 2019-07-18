Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter, on Thursday, to extend his prayers and condolences for the people suffering in the flood of Assam. The north-eastern state has been ravaged by a major flood which has submerged 31 out of the 33 districts in the state.

On his official Twitter handle, Kohli wrote, “Heartbroken to hear the devastation caused by the floods in Assam. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected out there. # PrayForAssam.”

Due to continuous torrential downpour, the water level in Assam has risen to 36.27 meters which is way above the danger level. More than 45 lakh people have been affected by the flood with 28 people reported dead in the state.

Other than Kohli, former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif also tweeted their heartwarming condolences for the lives of lakhs of people that are affected there.

Shewag, taking to his official Twitter handle wrote, “Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura are reeling with floods. It’s time we stand up and support every state.”

Kaif also expressed his prayers on his Twitter timeline, “In Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram flood situation has become uncontrollable. These states need support. Request all to contribute in whatever way you can.”

Other than Assam, a large extent of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have also been inundated. 86 people have been reported dead in Bihar so far with 12 districts completely submerged. In Assam too, the situation continues to worsen as the death toll rose to 26 on Wednesday. more than 90 percent of the famous Kaziranga National Park is under water at the moment and the authorities were forced to take the animals to high-lands.