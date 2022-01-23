Cape Town: During the third and final ODI at Newlands on Sunday, ex-India skipper Virat Kohli courted controversy and faced backlash on social space. Kohli, who resigned as the Test captain following India’s series loss to South Africa, was spotted chewing gum while the national anthem was being played ahead of the game. Once fans spotted this on social space, they came down heavily on Kohli.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI Score: Ngidi Draws First Blood As KL Rahul Departs, Kohli-Dhawan Key For India

Virat kohli disrespecting Nation. Very shameful act done by Kohli

Virat Kohli was chewing gum during National Anthem. Shame. He is Shaming and disrespecting National anthem #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/59SEwaIVWS — ⁴⁵ANURAG RAI 🇮🇳💥 (@RO4HIT) January 23, 2022

