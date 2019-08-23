Virat Kohli has always maintained that if there was one cricketer he has idolized it was Sir Vivian Richards. Time and again, the Indian captain has often been compared with the West Indian legend. Many feel the style of cricket Kohli plays is similar to that of Richards’ and it came to the fore again in a recent chat video on BCCI.TV.

Kohli expressed that he always gets claustrophobic in the nets and it was found out that the same problem was faced by the yesteryears’ veteran. The 30-year-old batsman said that he prefers an open-centre wicket with fielders around to get a match-like experience. To which Richards replied, “It’s the same thinking for me. You go and try to eliminate the process of getting out. But the nets were very claustrophobic for me, I was never comfortable in it.”

🚨Part of 2 of the special chat with @ivivianrichards and @imVkohli is out! Playing in Australia brought the best out of them. Find out how they relished the challenge of taking on some of the best bowlers in the world. 😎 Full interview 🎥 – https://t.co/1ystv9lmpa pic.twitter.com/4TraXddaTK — BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2019

Kohli also spoke about how the former West Indies captain served as an inspiration to him during the 2014 Australian tour. The tour, many feel, reflected what the future would look for him. He went to the Australia tour after a dismal outing in England where he had scored only 134 runs in 10 innings. But the 2015 ICC cricketer of the year completely turned it out as he scored 692 runs in eight innings with an average of 96.5.

“Three months before going to Australia I was visualising that I would take on these bowlers and I would dominate and that was a big help for me,” said the world number one Test batsman. Richards then spoke about how impressed he was with Kohli’s performance and he was in Australia at the same time and felt the Indian maestro gave it back to the Australians’ sledging tactics with interest. “The Australians can be in my opinion, bullies at times. They try talking you out, you gave it back. I loved that and you gave it back with interest the way you performed,” said Richards.