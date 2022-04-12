CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022: The practice session ahead of the big match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday turned out to be a sort of family reunion as former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and current skipper Faf du Plessis looked elated to meet their old mates MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022 CSK Vs RCB, April 12 Match Preview: Dhoni Vs Kohli, Who Will Win Battle At DY Patil Stadium? Watch

While Kohli was seen chatting with Dhoni, Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, Du Plessis caught up with Michael Hussey and some of the other CSK players during the practice session.

CSK has not had the best of starts in the tournament, having lost all their four matches so far while RCB on the other hand is sitting pretty at No. 3 in the points table with 3 wins in four matches. There has been a change in personnel from both sides with Du Plessis taking over from Kohli as captain of Bangalore and Jadeja taking over from Dhoni for CSK.

This will be a very important match for CSK as they look to turn their fortunes and get back to winning ways in order to entertain any thoughts of qualifying to the knockout stages of the tournament. For RCB, they would look to continue with the good start that they have got and capitise on it that will only go on to secure their place at the top of the table.