Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were the only two Indians to feature in the ICC’s World Cup 2019 Team of the Tournament, which didn’t have any place for Virat Kohli. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was named the captain of the team while Alex Carey of Asutralia was appointed the wicketkeeper. India vice-captain Rohit had a World Cup to remember where he not only finished as the highest run-getter (648 runs in nine innings), but also racked up a record five centuries, the most by any batsman in a single World Cup.

India lost to New Zealand in the semifinal where Rohit did not get runs, but personally, the Mumbai batsman could not have asked for a better outing. Coming to Bumrah, the best bowler in white ball cricket at the moment delivered in every single match relentlessly, without dropping his intensity. He took 18 wickets in nine matches but more importantly returned with an amazing economy rate of 4.41.



Meanwhile, destructive England opener Jason Roy was named as Rohit’s opening partner.

Roy’s breathtaking batting at the top of the order was one of the main reasons why champions England were such a force in the World Cup. Roy missed three matches in the group stages due to an injury — against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Australia — and England lost two of them, against the Lankans and the Aussies.

Once Roy was back against India, there was no looking back for the dashing opener as he overall plundered 443 runs in seven innings with a highest score of 153 at an average of 63.28.

Williamson led from the front and but for the lesser number of boundaries hit by his team against England in the final, the Kiwis could have landed their maiden World Cup title.

Williamson was New Zealand’s batting mainstay in the World Cup, amassing 578 runs in nine innings, the most by a captain in a single World Cup, to finish as the fourth highest run-getter in the tournament. He also marshalled his troops admirably, especially in the semifinal against India and in the final against England.

England batting mainstay Joe Root, who scored 556 runs in 11 innings, was also named in the ICC XI, followed by Shakib Al Hasan who had a dream World Cup, scoring 606 runs in 8 innings besides taking 11 wickets.

Player of the final Ben Stokes had to be there after having a stellar World Cup. Stokes will go down in history as one of England’s best all-rounders. After all, he managed what even the great Ian Botham failed to achieve in Australia in 1992.

Stokes had a great World Cup where he scored 465 runs in 10 innings and scalped 7 wickets besides taking the catch of the competition in the first match against South Africa.

Australia’s wicketkeeper Carey too had a great outing, both behind the stumps and with the bat. He scored 375 runs in 9 innings to seal his place ahead of England’s Jos Buttler.

Carey’s teammate Mitchell Starc was the other inclusion in the ICC XI. Starc finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 27 scalps from 10 matches.

Jofra Archer (England), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) and Bumrah completed the list while Trent Boult of New Zealand was named the 12th man.

ICC World Cup XI: Rohit Sharma (Ind), Jason Roy (Eng), Kane Williamson (NZ, Captain), Joe Root (Eng), Shakib Al Hasan (Ban), Ben Stokes (Eng), Alex Carey (Aus, wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Jofra Archer (Eng), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (Ind).