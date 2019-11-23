From Rohit Sharma‘s one-handed blinder at second slip to Wriddhiman Saha‘s athletic one-handed screamer, the historic Pink-Ball Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata has already witnessed some breathtaking catches. On day two of the day/night Test, Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam, who came in as a substitute pulled off a marvellous catch in the deep to bring an end of India captain Virat Kohli‘s splendid 136 on Saturday.

It was an over-pitched ball on Kohli’s pads and he played a flick shot which went in the air. Taijul, who was there at fine leg, ran in and probably misjudged it, but then leapt upwards and held onto the catch with two hands.

Here is the breathtaking catch:

Want to see umesh yadve batting #INDvBAN — Harshith M (@harshithm01) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Kohli surpassed former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to become the fastest to 5000 Test runs as a skipper. He put behind the record held by Ponting, who took 54 matches (97 innings) to set the record. Kohli reached the feat in his 53rd match (86th innings) as India captain. With the century, he also surpassed Ponting to register the most number of centuries as a Test captain as well. Kohli now has 20, whereas Ponting has 19.

Earlier, Taijul was rewarded for his consistent bowling with Rahane just spooning it up to backward point for a simple catch to Ebadat Hossain.