Virat Kohli FAN Breaches Security at Holkar Stadium During 2nd T20I Between India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG); Watch Viral VIDEO

Ind vs Afg: During the match, when Kohli was stationed at long-on, a fan breached security and went close to Kohli and hugged him before the cops intervened and took the individual beyond the ropes.

Virat Kohli Fan BREACHES Security (Image: X Screengrab)

Indore: Virat Kohli is easily among the most popular cricketers in the world, if not the ‘most’ popular. He active presence on social media makes him an even bigger star. Not just his bat, but his style and demeanor to adds to the brand, Kohli. Every fan wants to get a piece of the modern-day grat and Sunday was no different when Kohli made a return to T20Is after 14 months at the Holkar stadium in Indore during the second T20I versus Afghanistan.

During the match, when Kohli was stationed at long-on, a fan breached security and went close to Kohli and hugged him before the cops intervened and took the individual beyond the ropes.

Here is the clip of the fan breach that is now going viral.

Meanwhile, India has won the game comfortably by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Shivam Dube continued his good run of form as he remained unbeaten on 63* off 32 balls.

“My role was to take on the spinners, but our plan was to both attack and finish the game early. There wasn’t any target in mind, but we should have finished the game earlier. There are many things that have worked, apart from skill it is about how mentally you prepare for the T20 game. How to handle pressure, and deciding which bowlers to take on. It isn’t important to hit every ball. I have been working on my bowling as well, happy that it worked out on my side today,” Dube after his heroics.

