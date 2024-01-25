Home

Virat Kohli Fan Breaches Security to Meet Rohit Sharma During India (IND) vs England (ENG) 1st Test at Hyderabad – WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are off to a good start after bowling out England on 246 runs in the first Test match.

WATCH | 'KING' Kohli Fan Breaches Security to Meet Rohit Sharma; Video Goes VIRAL

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably the best cricketers of the generation and the two enjoy a massive fan following. In the ongoing match 1st Test match between India and England, their popularity was on show as a fan invaded the security of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to meet his cricketing idol Rohit Sharma on the ground. The fan touched the Indian captain’s feet and hugged him. Interestingly, the fan was wearing Virat Kohli’s jersey. So, we are guessing he is a Kohli fan.

The video of Kohli fan is going viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

pic.twitter.com/oedphFcfFh Beautiful Moment ♥️

A Virat fan meets Rohit 😍!#RohitSharma #ViratKohli Spread Love ❤️

For the two pillars of Indian Team 🇮🇳 — Kohli FGurl ❤️ (@Kohli_Life) January 25, 2024

The moment a fan met Rohit Sharma in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/lVi78ywBsf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2024

Kohli has opted out from the first two Test matches citing personal reasons and Rajat Patidar has been announced as his replacement for the first two games.

Earlier, India bowled out England for 246 on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday with the home team spinners sharing eight wickets between them.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first.

The visitors were off to a decant start with openers Zak Crawley (20) and Ben Duckett (35) adding 55 runs at a fairly good pace before Ravichandran Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough by having Duckett trapped in front of the wicket.

Stokes top-scored with 70 off 88 balls and was the last English wicket to fall, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah (28).

Jonny Bairstow contributed 37 off 58 balls before he was done in by a beautiful delivery from Axar Patel (2/33).

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin bagged three wickets apiece while there were two each for Axar and Bumrah.

Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.