There’s a special fan of Virat Kohli in every nook and corner in the country. Guwahati too had one such die-hard fan who gifted the Indian captain a special portrait which he made using old and discarded mobile phones and wires.

The fan, named Rahul, revealed that he took three days and three nights to make the portrait. Kohli saw the portrait and autographed it after meeting the fan at the team hotel, much to the delight of the young fan.

A video of Kohli meeting the fan was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media pages. “Portrait of @virat.kohli using old phones. How is this for fan love!” the BCCI wrote.

India and Sri Lanka will get the New Year 2020 underway when they square off in the first of the three-match Twenty20 Internationals on Sunday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.The match will see the return of two important players in the Indian team – Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah.

All eyes will be on Dhawan, who is under immense pressure to perform in the shortest format of the game after an ordinary 2019 when he managed just 272 runs from 12 T20Is. Rohit Sharma has been rested for the series.

Meanwhile, Bumrah, who has been out of action after India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back, has regained full fitness now and raring to get back on the field. The 26-year-old ended 2019 as the number one bowler in ODIs while in Test cricket, he finished at the sixth position in the ICC rankings.