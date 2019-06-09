ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: India skipper Virat Kohli has an immense fanbase all across the globe. Kohli is a sporting figure that goes beyond barriers. Recently, Pakistani was seen sporting Kohli’s No 18 jersey in the streets of Lahore ahead of India’s crucial ICC World Cup 2019 clash against Australia. The fans jersey was green in colour with Kohli and 18 written on it. The fan was on a scooter and the shot of his back went viral on the social sphere as fans started commenting on the picture.

Here is the picture of the Kohli fan.

Photo of the day. A Virat Kohli fan with his jersey number 18 spotted on the roads of Lahore. Picture via @sohailimrangeo pic.twitter.com/JuoX3NHZMu — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 9, 2019

Here is how fans reacted:

Respect for him, True Fan of Cricket always wins! Heart — Kartik Gandhi (@gandhi21_) June 9, 2019

I know a Sikh lad in our neighbourhood in Mandi Bahauddin who named his younger son Virat. He actually wants him to grow up and play cricket. — Waseem Warraich (@Waseem432000) June 9, 2019

#Cricket has no boundaries. Myself is the biggest fan of @imVkohli as he is one of the greatest players in the history of Cricket. No doubt. Im really fan of his flawless batting especially whren he chases without any pressure,makes him greatest 💪 #CWC19 #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #inda — Sadia (@saadia79) June 9, 2019

Respect for him! 🙂 True Fan, Cricket always wins! — ProVijay (@ProVijay) June 9, 2019

Jiss tarah ka mahol h Ind Pak me, arrest na ho jae bechara — Ayush (@Iam__Ayu) June 9, 2019

Twitter seems to have praised the fan for his gesture.