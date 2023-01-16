Home

Sports

Fan Who Showed Placard ‘I Will Not Get Married Till Virat Kohli Scores his 71st’ Gets Biggest Gift On Wedding Day

Fan Who Showed Placard ‘I Will Not Get Married Till Virat Kohli Scores his 71st’ Gets Biggest Gift On Wedding Day

Virat Kohli scored his 46th ODI ton against Sri Lanka in the third game on Sunday. It was also his 74th overall in international cricket.

Virat Kohli (L) and the fan with the placard. (image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli had to wait for close to three years for his 71st international hundred. Ever since his his return to form in the Asia Cup last year, the former India skipper has been in rampaging form since then.

While many many promised something till Kohli gets his 71st, one person named Aman Agarwal went a step ahead and vowed not to get married till the right-hander gets his three-figure mark.

Since Kohli’s 71st, the right-hander has been scoring centuries at will adding three more to his tally, the latest against Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday. But little did Kohli knew that his 74th ton made Agarwal’s special day even more special.

Agarwal was the same person, who showed a placard with ‘I Will Not Get Married Till Virat Kohli Scores his 71st’ written on it during one of India’s matches. He took to Twitter and shared a collage. In one picture, he was seen holding the same placard and on the other Agarwal is posing in front of a television wearing a wedding sherwani.

“I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day” ❤️❤️❤️@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma @StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/zHopZmzKdH — Aman Agarwal (@Aman2010Aman) January 16, 2023

Kohli’s 74th century celebration was playing at the background on the television. Agarwal captioned the collage, “I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day.” The picture Twitter post went viral in no time.

For the information, Kohli is just four centuries shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 50 ODI tons.