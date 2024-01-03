By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli Fans Abuse Nandre Burger And His Girlfriend On Instagram After Intense Faceoff In 2nd Test vs SA | SEE POST
New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s fans started abusing Nandre Burger and his girlfriend on Instagram after the on-field intense face-off between the two in the ongoing second Test match at Newlands Capetown on Wednesday.
After Rohit Sharma’s wicket when Virat Kohli came to bat he went for a defense on the very first ball. Nandre Burger was seen showing aggression to the former India captain. However, after that ball, Kohli slammed two back-to-back boundaries.
Kohli’s fans were not seen quite happy with Burger’s on-field gesture as they went on his Instagram ad started commenting foul words on his posts, here are the posts:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
