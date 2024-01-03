Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Fans Abuse Nandre Burger And His Girlfriend On Instagram After Intense Faceoff In 2nd Test vs SA | SEE POST

Virat Kohli Fans Abuse Nandre Burger And His Girlfriend On Instagram After Intense Faceoff In 2nd Test vs SA | SEE POST

Virat Kohli Fans Abuse Nandre Burger And His Girlfriend On Instagram After Intense Faceoff In 2nd Test vs South Africa | SEE POST

Virat Kohli Fans Abuse Nandre Burger And His Girlfriend On Instagram After Intense Faceoff In 2nd Test vs South Africa | SEE POST

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s fans started abusing Nandre Burger and his girlfriend on Instagram after the on-field intense face-off between the two in the ongoing second Test match at Newlands Capetown on Wednesday.

Trending Now

After Rohit Sharma’s wicket when Virat Kohli came to bat he went for a defense on the very first ball. Nandre Burger was seen showing aggression to the former India captain. However, after that ball, Kohli slammed two back-to-back boundaries.

You may like to read

Kohli’s fans were not seen quite happy with Burger’s on-field gesture as they went on his Instagram ad started commenting foul words on his posts, here are the posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Western Province Men (@western_province_men)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandre Burger (@17_nandre)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.