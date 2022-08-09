New Delhi: Once the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced on Monday night, the big takeaway was the fact that Virat Kohli would be making a comeback to the side. If things go as per plan, then Kohli – who was on a break after the English tour – would be playing his milestone 100th T20I versus arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. The time the team was announced, Kohli’s fans could not hold back their emotions and started pouring love on social space.Also Read - Virat Kohli Would be Under Pressure to Perform: Ex-BCCI Selector Ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli returns in India Squad! He is All set to play his 100th T20I match against PAK on 28th August pic.twitter.com/TQcM9dD9pD — (@Shebas_10dulkar) August 8, 2022

The main Man @imVkohli is back to save Indian Team again. The streets of the cricket world are waiting for your comeback KING . and I’m repeating again , The world ain’t ready for the greatest comeback of Cricket History ! pic.twitter.com/nCSgDqoRqP — (@har_sha18) August 8, 2022

King Virat Kohli is back in Blue & He is all set to fight for continental title. #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/gKpkKv1L5J — Chikku (@imChikku_) August 8, 2022

Kohli has not been in the best of form in recent times and has been subject to immense criticism due to that. He would ideally want to get among the runs against Pakistan and make a big statement ahead of the T20 World Cup later in the year.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Backup: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel