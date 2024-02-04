Home

Virat Kohli Fans TROLL Rohit Sharma Following His Failure With Bat in Vizag During 2nd Test vs England

While some of the fans feel the side is missing Kohli badly, others reckon it is time to sack the Indian captain and reinstate Virat.

Vizag: India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest batters of the generation, but he is not in form lately and that is hurting the side. He scored merely 14, 13 in the Vizag Test against England and that has irked the fans. Following his failures with the bat, Virat Kohli fans have started brutally trolling the India captain. While some of the fans feel the side is missing Kohli badly, others reckon it is time to sack the Indian captain and reinstate Virat. Here are some of the comments by the fans after Rohit was clean bowled by James Anderson on Day 3 of the second Test.

