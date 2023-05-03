Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Finds Solace In Delhi Roads With Anushka Sharma After GAMBHIR Fight | SEE VIRAL PIC

Virat Kohli Finds Solace In Delhi Roads With Anushka Sharma After GAMBHIR Fight | SEE VIRAL PIC

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the Capitals To play Delhi Capitals on May 6 in ongoing IPL 2023.

Virat Kohli clicks a selfie with Anushka Sharma in Delhi. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: After a big fight with Gautam Gambhir following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) thrilling win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday in the ongoing IPL 2023, Virat Kohli is back to his native Delhi ahead of the Delhi Capitals game.

The former RCB skipper, Kohli, along with his actress wife Anushka Sharma went out for a drive in the Capital on Wednesday and the duo posted a selfie while struck in Delhi traffic. Kohli captioned the photo on instagram, “Out and about in delhi @anushkasharma.”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Kohli has been the talking point for the last couple of days, not because of his runs for RCB in IPL 2023, but more so after his war of words with Gambhir. The former India batter was seen engaging in a heated argument adding another chapter to their bitter rivalry.

Such was the intense of their fight, that both had to be separated by their respective teammates. Not only Gambhir, heated words were also exchanged in between Kohli and LSG’s Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq after the match. After the altercation, Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG skipper KL Rahul, who now has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

The Kohli-Gambhir fight started after the RCB batter was seen having a brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers. While the duo were talking, Gambhir came and grabbed Mayers by his hand and took him away. Following that, Kohli was walking to his own teammates when Gambhir might have said a few words towards Kohli.

Gambhir’s such act wasn’t like by Kohli and the star batter went towards his senior, who once was his national team teammate, and spoke regarding the incident. The Kohli-Gambhir rift in IPL 2023 started in Bengaluru last month when Gambhir gestured towards the RCB crowd with a ‘shut up’ sign after LSG emerged victorious.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.