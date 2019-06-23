Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25% of his match fee after he was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday. (IND vs AFG Scorecard)

The flamboyant cricketer was seen aggressively moving towards on-field umpire Aleem Dar during the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings while appealing for an LBW decision. Doing this he breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Excessive appealing during an International Match”, stated to the global governing body of cricket.

However, there arose no need for a formal hearing as Kohli admitted to his offense and accepted the sanctions imposed on him by the match referee Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

But, he did receive one demerit point to his disciplinary record making it his second point since the introduction of the revised code in September 2016. The first point was added to his record during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018.

India won against a gritty Afghanistan, riding on Mohammad Shami’s last over hat-trick. Batting first, the Men in Blue could only put up a paltry total of 224 against a spirited Afghan bowling attack.

Chasing the Afghans lost wickets at crucial junctures, while all-rounder Mohammad Nabi hold their fort from one end. But, in the end, it was too tough of a task as Shami bowled a brilliant last over to help India register their fourth victory in ICC World Cup 2019 by 11 runs. (IND vs AFG Highlights)