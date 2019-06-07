Celebrating his team’s emphatic win over South Africa in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, skipper Virat Kohli dealt a blow when Gurugram municipal corporation issued a Challan against his name for wastage of drinking water while washing his cars. A resident of Gurugram, Kohli’s house is situated in DLF phase 1 of the city. It is learned that Kohli’s domestic help was flouting the rules while washing the cars with drinking water. The municipal corporation officers arrived on the scene and fined him with Rs 500.

Due to severe heat condition, North India is witnessing an acute water shortage in several parts of the country. Gurugram, being one of the them is also facing scarcity of potable water. Kohli’s neighbours complained that around half a dozen cars are parked in Kohli’s home and a thousand litres of water is wasted in washing them.

Reacting on to the complaint, Nagar Nigam’s JE Aman Phogat arrived at the site and challaned the Indian captain’s domestic help Deepak for flouting the rules.

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has announced action against those who are found wasting water. Officials said in an attempt to stop people from wasting water, the department has decided to levy fines on violators.

One of the residents in the neighbourhood informed media persons, “There are more than half a dozen cars at the cricketer’s house and these cars are washed on a regular basis using pipes which wastes hundreds of litres of drinking water. The neighbours even urged the domestic helps to save water and use water in the buckets to prevent wastage of water but to no avail.”

In residential units, a defaulter will be charged Rs 500 for the first time offence and Rs 1,000 if he repeats it.