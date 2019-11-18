Virat Kohli is a sucker for fitness. The videos of his workout go viral in no time and the captain of the Indian team is perhaps the fittest Indian athlete at present. The fact that Kohli strives to be the best by being thoroughly immersed in his fitness regime is a strong testament to his dedication.

In the past, Kohli has posted videos of doing deadlifts, and keeping up with the trend, the Indian captain, on Monday, posted a new workout video where he is performing an exercise for the lower abdomen. The most striking feature of it, however is Kohli’s chiseled eight-pack-abs that simply cannot escape the eyes. Yes, not six… eight.

View this post on Instagram No days off. @one8.innerwear A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:56pm PST

From his new post, it has also been learnt that Kohli doesn’t believe in offs when it comes to his gym session as he captioned his video: “No days off.” The second Test between India and Bangladesh begins Friday but that did not stop Kohli from skipping his drills.

Kohli’s love for fitness and undergoing a physical transformation is well known. During an interview, Kohli had revealed how in 2012 after a poor IPL season, he decided to change for the better. He looked at himself in the mirror and said to himself “this is not what a cricketer is supposed to look like. His training was horrible and Kohli used to eat bad, have the occasional drink and used to be awake till late.

He was chubby and about 12-13 kgs heavier than he is now. From 2015 onwards, Kohli changed his training for the second time as he began lifting, snatching, cleaning and dead lifting, and became addicted to it. If MS Dhoni began the importance of fitness in Indian cricket, Kohli has glamorised it.