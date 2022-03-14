Bengaluru: Virat Kohli had a quiet second Test match against Sri Lanka, simply going by his standards and was dismissed for 23 and 13 in the first and second innings of the Test being played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on both occasions getting out to a spinner. While Kohli has not been at his fluent best for quite some time and has failed to capitalise on the starts he has got, which is very unbecoming of Kohli, the former India captain isn’t woefully out of form.Also Read - LIVE Ind vs SL Score 2nd Test Day 3: India Need Nine Wickets to Win

Former English cricketer and now an international coach, Ian Pont reckons that there are some technical issues that the 33-year-old India batter needs to look into, highlighting that he is playing around his front pad that led to his dismissal in the first innings adding that on both innings he was found guilty of hitting across the line.

"Some technical issues for Kohli here… both innings hitting across a straight ball. First innings playing around his front pad, too. Highlighted a drop in technical expertise before, but it's really starting to affect his batting average now. And it's been for a while," Pont tweeted.

Some technical issues for Kohli here… both innings hitting across a straight ball. First innings playing around his front pad, too. Highlighted a drop in technical expertise before, but it’s really starting to affect his batting average now. And it’s been for a while#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/xRLbC8xqjw — Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) March 14, 2022

Kohli was caught right in front against off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva in the first innings but to be fair to him, the ball did keep low that took the former India captain by surprise and almost gave him no chance to counter the low bounce. The second innings saw him getting dismissed to left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama that also kept a tad low.

It would be a fair assessment to make that the rub of the green is not going Kohli’s way at the moment.