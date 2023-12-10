Home

Virat Kohli, Former RCB Captain, Features In AILET Examination Question Paper – Check Deets

Virat Kohli, Former RCB Captain, Features In AILET Examination Question Paper - Check Deets

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the most followed athlete of the country and when it comes to the domestic league Indian Premier League he is loyal to his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli has been playing for RCB since his debut in the cash-rich league. All India Law Entrance Test also added a question in their exam asking which player playing for the same IPL franchise since the inaugural season and the question went viral on the social sphere, here is the picture:

A question related to King Kohli in AILET examination. pic.twitter.com/Jl1lDITasR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2023

Kohli is the highest run getter in the IPL as he smashing 7263 runs in the tournament so far. He played 237 matches and 229 innings so far.

In 2013, Kohli was appointed as RCB’s captain, leading the team for nine seasons. Under his leadership, RCB reached three IPL finals (2011, 2016, and 2019), but ultimately fell short of winning the coveted trophy. Kohli established himself as one of the most successful captains in IPL history, known for his aggressive leadership style and passionate on-field demeanor.

In 2021, Kohli announced he would step down as RCB’s captain after the season. He cited the need for a fresh perspective and leadership style for the team.

Despite stepping down, Kohli remained committed to RCB, expressing his desire to continue playing for the franchise and contribute to its success.

.