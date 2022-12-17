Virat Kohli Fumbles, Rishabh Pant Completes Catch During In IND VS BAN 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

Bangladesh are chasing 513 in the second innings to win the first Test match against India in Chattogram.

Virat Kohli fumbles a catch while Rishabh Pant sees the ball. (Image: Screengrab)

Chattogram: Virat Kohli dropping a catch is a rare sight. On Sunday at Chattogram, the former India skipper fumbled a catch at the first slip before wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant plucked the ball to give the much-needed breakthrough.

The incident happened after the lunch on Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Test against Bangladesh. Batting at 67, Najmul Hossain Shanto, chased a widish delivery that was banged short of length, and gets the edge.

Virat Kohli, who was standing at the first slip, fumbles as the ball bounces off his palm to spill out but Pant, who was standing closer showed presence of his mind to dive across to his left and pluck it. Shanto stands in distraught and takes a long walk back.