Virat Kohli FUMES at Own Teammate Wanindu Hasaranga During IPL 2023 Match Between LSG-RCB; WATCH VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: The incident took place in the penultimate ball of the 10th over after Hasaranga conceded a six to Krishnappa Gowtham.

Kohli to Hasaranga (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Lucknow: It was not one of the best nights for Virat Kohli at the Ekana stadium during the Indian Premier League game against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night. Not only did Kohli get into an altercation with the opposition, but he also lost his cool with his own teammate, Wanindu Hasaranga. The incident took place in the penultimate ball of the 10th over after Hasaranga conceded a six to Krishnappa Gowtham. It was a tossed-up delivery in Gowtham’s hitting arc and he did not miss out. It looks like Kohli is using cuss words in the clip that is now going viral on social space.

