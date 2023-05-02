Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir And Naveen-ul-Haq Slapped With Massive Fines After UGLY Brawl During LSG-RCB IPL 2023 Match – Check DEETS
IPL 2023: There was a heated argument that took place between Kohli and Gambhir after RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller.
Lucknow: After the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana stadium where tempers flared on Monday during an IPL game – Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq have been fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. There was a heated argument that took place after RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller. Also, LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq was spotted arguing with Kohli and that did not go down well with the IPL management.
“Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” read a statement from the IPL.
