Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir And Naveen-ul-Haq Slapped With Massive Fines After UGLY Brawl During LSG-RCB IPL 2023 Match – Check DEETS

IPL 2023: There was a heated argument that took place between Kohli and Gambhir after RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Kohli-Gambhir FIGHT (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Lucknow: After the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana stadium where tempers flared on Monday during an IPL game – Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq have been fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. There was a heated argument that took place after RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller. Also, LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq was spotted arguing with Kohli and that did not go down well with the IPL management.

“Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” read a statement from the IPL.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a modest 126 and beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday. Apart from the duo, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took a wicket each to bowl out Bangalore for 108 in 19.5 overs. The win has also taken Bangalore to ten points and fifth place due to the net run rate, while Lucknow have slipped to third place but still have ten points. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs

