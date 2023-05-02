Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Fight: Harbhajan Singh Opines on UGLY Incident During IPL 2023 Match Between LSG-RCB
Admitting that such incidents are not good for the game, Harbhajan claimed he is ashamed of what he did against Sreensanth.
Lucknow: A cracking IPL 2023 game on Monday between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants lost its sheen due to some unwanted controversies. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli got into a banter with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and that is drawing massive reactions on social media. Former India legend Harbhajan Singh, who himself had got into a scuffle with Sreesanth, opined on the spat between Kohli-Gambhir. Admitting that such incidents are not good for the game, Harbhajan claimed he is ashamed of what he did against Sreensanth.
“Whatever happened between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir was not right for cricket. I’m ashamed of what I did with S Sreesanth,” said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, Kohli and Gambhir have been slapped with fines.
“Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” read a statement from the IPL.
Bangalore beat Lucknow by 18 runs at the Ekana stadium.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs
