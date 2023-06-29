Home

Virat Kohli Gave me Around Seven Options: Ravi Ashwin’s REVEALS Secret of Last-Ball Win Over Pakistan During T20 World Cup

Ashwin, who eventually won the game from there, has now revealed Kohli's advise to him.

Dubai: Virat Kohli came into the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year with the spotlight on him as he was not winning games for the country like he used to. But Kohli turned things around when India took on Pakistan in the opener of the competition. The former India captain sigle-handedly took India over the line in a thrilling final-ball finish at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India won the game by three wickets and Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 from 53 balls. Another cricketer who sucked up the pressure and rose to the occasion was Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran cricketer brought all his experience to the table when things got tight in the final over. India needed two to win off the final ball and Mohammed Nawaz was the bowler. Ashwin, who eventually won the game from there, has now revealed Kohli’s advise to him.

Ashwin said “When I came to bat against Pakistan for the final ball in the World Cup, Virat Kohli gave me around 7 options to play that one ball, when I look to the eyes of Virat, he was possessed, he was on another planet, it was terrific innings by Virat, one of the great matches ever,” Ashwin told ICC.

After the win, Ashwin had gone on to hail Kohli.

“I really think some spirit went inside him that day. Leave all the shots he played, after the first 45 deliveries he faced, he was so charged-up. We all saw the Ganga that transformed into Chandramukhi,” Ashwin had said in his YouTube show.

