Kolkata: Virat Kohli is not just a star in India, but he is a global superstar. Time and again, Kohli has been getting a lot of applause from fans who are non-Indians and that is only and only because of the way he plays the game. Not only is he a batting icon of the modern era but it is his energy and aggression that is loved by his fans.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Exit Bio-Bubble in Kolkata, To Miss Third T20I vs West Indies: Report

On Friday, while Kohli was playing the second T20I versus West Indies in Kolkata, there was a Pakistani fan of the ex-India skipper – who flaunted his love for him during a PSL match. The Pakistani fan wished and hoped that Kohli gets to his much-awaited 71st century in Pakistan. The fan was pictured with a poster of the ex-India skipper – and had written, “I want to see your century in Pakistan #Peace”, on the poster. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Loses Cool, Kicks Ball After Bhuvneshwar Kumar Drops Catch During 2nd T20I Between India-West Indies | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli’s poster in PSL in Pakistan and the fan wrote that “I want to see your century in Pakistan.” – Virat Kohli’s fan following is just Unmatchable. pic.twitter.com/b2sHIb5HBb — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 18, 2022

Also Read - IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: I Am Fine Wherever The Team Wants Me To Bat, Says Rishabh Pant

In Kolkata, Kohli hit a fluent 52 off 41 balls against West Indies that lay the platform for a big total.

Meanwhile, now that India has won the T20I series, Kohli has been granted rest by the BCCI. He and Rishabh Pant will not feature in the third and final T20I. They could also miss the Sri Lanka series.

A report in espncricinfo said on Saturday that, “The decision to rest Kohli is understood to be part of a policy aimed at ensuring the all-format regulars are given breaks periodically… Kohli’s break at this juncture is to ensure he is fresh for the two-Test series that follows the T20Is against Sri Lanka.”