India-New Zealand: Did that happen? Yes, it did! India skipper Virat Kohli lost cool on-the-field on former India captain MS Dhoni. The incident happened in the 46th over of the match when the Kiwis were in a spot of bother looking to end with a flourish. Taylor got a thick edge off Bumrah which went to the third man where Chahal was stationed, he picked up the ball and threw it to Dhoni. The ball probably took a bad bounce and Dhoni missed it completely which allowed the Kiwi batsman to take another run. This did not get down well with Kohli, who seemed to be murmuring something before putting his hands in his head in disappointment.

Here is the video:

Rain interrupted play in the first semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford on Tuesday with the Kiwi scoreboard reading 211/5 after 46.1 overs. Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 off 85 balls when the umpires decided the players needed to head back to the pavilion.

If New Zealand’s innings concludes here, the 46-over target for India will to be 237. If India’s innings is reduced to 20 overs, the target will be 148.

The game will begin at 1030 local (0930 GMT) provided that the ground conditions are suitable. We will resume from where we left off. The forecast for tomorrow does not look too bright either but let’s hope we finish the game and have a clear finalist.